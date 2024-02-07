Florida football extended four assistants before end of January

Florida football head coach Billy Napier spoke with the sports media on Wednesday for the once-heralded college football national signing day. Among the topics the third-year skipper covered in his talk was that of the team’s retention of four assistant coaches.

Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, as well as running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, had contracts set to expire on Jan. 31. Instead, the program chose to extend the quartet, Napier told reporters.

When asked if the four members of the 2023 staff would be on for the 2024 campaign, Napier responded, “Absolutely; we’re in the process of that right as we speak here.”

Sale’s previous deal with the program — which compensated for his dual role of assistant coach and offensive coordinator — paid the former New York Giants assistant $1 million annually, while Peterson’s deal with the program paid him $550,000; Stapleton and Juluke each received a yearly salary of $450,000.

According to USA TODAY Sports, Florida had the 20th-highest assistant coaching salary pool in the nation entering the 2023 campaign. Details of the extension were not revealed during the press conference.

