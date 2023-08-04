Florida football edge rusher Princely Umanmielen out to prove why he deserves No. 1

Florida football edge rusher Princely Umanmielen had asked to wear No. 1 on defense for close to two years, even before head coach Billy Napier arrived on campus.

The number previously belonged to Brenton Cox Jr., who was dismissed from the Florida Gators last November for disciplinary reasons.

Still, Umanmielen had to prove he was worthy of the honor, both on and off the field. Last month, a text message came from Napier, approving the uniform switch from 33 to 1.

"I know it's a big thing here at Florida," Umanmielen said.

Another switch, from defensive end to the hybrid jack position will free up Umanmielen for more opportunities to rush the passer in 2023. Umanmielen stopped short of making any sack guarantees, the way Cox did a season ago iwhen he said he was going to lead the SEC in sacks. Last season, Umanmielen tallied 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five quarterback hurries. Most of that production came after Cox left the team last November.

"When B-Cox had got let go off the team, that's when I started to come in on the third down package, and I feel like third down package just gave me more opportunity to make plays and make sacks," Umanmielen said.

How Princely Umanmielen prepared for position switch for Florida football

Napier said that Umanmielen had a "fantastic summer" in strength and conditioning, adding 10 pounds of lean muscle while losing seven pounds of fat mass. He maxed out in all three of his core lifts on the bench, squat and clean.

"Really good summer there," Napier said.

It didn't come without sacrifice. Umanmielen had to give up his favorite sour patch candy, Rips, to get the results he wanted.

"I got a real sweet tooth, but it’s been good with the nutrition staff that we have here and all the, just this new facility, with the food and everything," Umanmielen said. "It’s been good, you know, I've just been trying to eat good and train hard whenever I have an opportunity to.”

At an athletic 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, Umanmielen said he's ready for the demands that the jack position entails, including occasional coverage duties for running backs and tight ends coming out of the backfield.

"Learning the coverages and things like that is one of the biggest (adjustments)," Umanmielen said. "Also standing up, and I think making open-field tackles, because before I was on the front line, so usually whenever I'm making tackles the guy’s right in front of me.

"But now I’m coming down sometimes from five yards back, 10 yards back, and I’ve had to make open-field tackles in practice, and I believe I’ve gotten better at that.”

Umanmielen said he's continuing to adopt better practice habits in camp, something that was emphasized by defensive line coach Sean Spencer last November.

"I started going hard and practicing in practice like it was a game, and the results showed at the end," Umanmielen said.

How will Princely Umanmielen handle expectations?

Umanmielen, a junior from Manor, Texas, was named third team, preseason All-SEC third team last month. But teammate Austin Barber, who matches up with Umanmielen daily in practice at left tackle, is expecting higher honors for UF's leading returning pass rush threat by the end of the season.

"In my opinion – I mean, I think he's one of the best pass-rushers in the country," Barber said. "I go against him every day, and he puts the work in and grinds. He comes in, he fits well in the system. He's big, long, athletic guy, he moves them all around, he can get on the edge and do everything."

A change in scheme under new UF defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, who vows to be more aggressive this season, could benefit Umanmielen as well. With Armstrong and his staff calling the plays, Florida's defense recorded eight sacks in last April's spring game.

“I love it," Umanmielen said. "I always felt like my body type and how I play football, I was going to end up being an outside linebacker, even though these past years I was playing four eyes and hand in the dirt and things. But yeah, I think his defense is great to how I play."

For now, Umanmielen said, the goal is to put in the work in fall camp to get the results he wants during the season.

"I've always had high expectations from the moment I stepped into college for myself," Umanmielen said. "I just been, you know, I just always wanted to be one of the top guys in college football, and I just feel like I have the ability and the opportunity to do that this year.”

