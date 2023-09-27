Florida football earns spot in College Sports Wire’s power rankings

The Florida Gators are on a three-game win streak and resume the SEC schedule on Saturday as it prepares for a road trip to Lexington, Kentucky.

Before another week of college football chaos begins, College Sports Wire released its power rankings of top 25 teams in the nation. The Gators missed the list in previous entries but earned a spot at No. 22 before Week 5.

The experts at College Sports Wire share confidence with the Florida defense, but not much the offense.

“Florida’s ceiling is higher than many expected in 2023 thanks to the strides it has made on the defensive side of the ball with first-year coordinator Austin Armstrong. Florida has a talented rushing attack, as well, though it has been a bit limited due to some early-season injuries along the offensive line.”

“The Gators’ offense sorely lacks explosive plays, something that will likely cost it as the season goes on, but transfer quarterback Graham Mertz has been hyperefficient so far leading a group that does a good job of minimizing turnovers.”

The defense looks stellar, giving up less than 25 points to every opponent and only allowing 2.8 yards a carry to opposing running backs. The weapons on offense, particularly running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne, keep the ball moving down the field to set up scoring chances.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has been on point, finding and utilizing players like wideouts Ricky Pearsall and Eugene Wilson. The College Sports Wire staff has a good point that a lack of big plays downfield will end up being a crutch as the season moves along.

Pearsall’s recent one-handed catch against Charlotte is the most excitement the Gators have displayed. That might change this weekend when Florida tries to take down the Kentucky Wildcats on the road.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for noon EDT and the game will broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire