Florida football down three starters on offensive line for start of Charlotte game

Florida football will be thin on the offensive line at the start of its game Saturday at The Swamp against Charlotte.

In addition to being without starting tackle Dameion George Jr. and starting guard Micah Mazzccua for a half due to suspension, the Florida Gators will be without center Kingsley Eguakun, who is out with a lower body injury,

Eguakun sat out UF's first two games with a leg injury before starting against Tennessee, helping bolster an offensive line that allowed just one sack against the Vols and rush for 182 yards on 4.3 yards per carry.

"He’s had some setbacks," Napier said. "I don’t necessarily think it’s a long-term issue. He just wasn't quite ready to practice today, yesterday. He was a little closer today but not quite ready to go. And typically, if a guy doesn’t practice Tuesday, Wednesday for us, he doesn’t play. Not a drastic setback, but not quite where he needed to be to compete and play."

Mazzccua and George were suspended for their part in the scuffle at the end of UF's 29-16 upset of Tennessee, along with tight end Dante Zanders.

With the three offensive lineman out to begin the game, Jake Slaughter will start at center, Lyndell Hudson Jr. will start at right tackle and true freshman Knijeah Harris will start at right guard.

"Sometimes injuries, suspensions, if you want to live in that world, they create opportunities for other players," Napier said. "Ones that have been working hard and will be looking forward to Saturday.”

As expected, Florida freshman wide receiver Eugene Wilson III also will be out with a collarbone injury.

