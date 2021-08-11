Florida football’s Diwun Black truly bleeds orange and blue

Diwun Black is one of the most unique stories on the Florida Gators roster this fall. He committed to Florida back in the 2019 class. After he gave his pledge to the Gators, Black became the leader of the class and recruited anyone he could to come play for the Orange and Blue.

But he failed to qualify and had to go through the junior college ranks. Despite the heartbreak, he stayed committed to the Gators for two more years and made his dream come true on May 7 when he finally enrolled at the University of Florida.

Most of the players and coaches have raved about how Black’s excitement to be at Florida.

“To finally get him here has been an awesome thing,” linebackers coach Christian Robinson said, according to Swamp247. “His story, I remember he was one of the first guys I had on campus for an official visit. Him and his mother here and just how excited they were to be Gators. And to take that journey I’m just so proud of him to finally be here.”

Florida fans also have noticed his joy. Pictures surfaced on social media of Black smiling while running stadiums. The rest of the team in the picture were just trying to catch their breath. Coach Dan Mullen makes the team run stadiums as punishment for every home loss they have that year.

However, most of the coaches on Florida’s defense don’t know where Black will end up because he’s a 6-foot-3-inch, 228-pound prospect that is athletic enough to play in the secondary and big enough to play at linebacker. Either way, the Gators will find a way to get him on the field because he’s too talented and versatile not to. Regardless of how his career turns out, it’s near impossible to not cheer for a player that has been through so much like Black.

