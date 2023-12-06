Florida football defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen makes decision on Gators future

Florida football defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen announced on Wednesday he's returning to college football — but not with the Florida Gators.

Umanmielen is entering the transfer portal rather than declaring for the NFL Draft, where he could have been a possible second to fourth round selection.

A redshirt junior, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Umanmielen earned USA Today, All-SEC first team honors and AP All-SEC second-team honors after finishing the season seventh in the SEC in sacks (7) and tied for ninth in tackles for loss (11.5), while posting 17 quarterback hurries from the edge rush position.

Umanmielen was recruited by former UF coach Dan Mullen out of Manor High School in Manor, Texas, and had posted 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in his UF career.

Umanmielen is the 10th Florida player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season and the second defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal since UF fired defensive line coach last week. Defensive tackle Chris McClellan put his name in the transfer portal on Sunday night.

