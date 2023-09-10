Florida football defense making progress heading into SEC play.

Florida Gators defensive back Jaydon Hill was pulling for the shutout as the fourth quarter wound down during UF's game against McNeese at The Swamp.

But a late Florida football turnover gifted McNeese a possession in the red zone and the Cowboys took advantage with an 8-yard TD run by Coleby Hamm with 2:24 remaining.

Still, it was a dominant performance by UF's defense in its home opener. The Gators allowed just 112 yards; their fewest yardage total surrendered in a game since giving up 55 yards against North Texas on Sept. 16, 2016.

"That's what we were harping on the whole week, just shutting these guys out," Hill said. "Obviously we didn't get it done, but we played pretty well defensively I feel like."

Florida recorded its first two sacks of the season and got a safety in the third quarter when defensive lineman Jamari Lyons tackled McNeese State running back D'Angelo Durham in the end zone.

"Defense was ready to play, and I think we'll continue to get better," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "We've got a lot of young players out there playing, and I think those guys will get a little bit better, not only at game day but their routine during the week I think will be beneficial."

Youth served on Florida football defense

In addition to starting freshman safety Jordan Castell (3 tackles), Florida worked other true freshmen into the game in the second half with little drop-off in performance. McNeese only generated 61 yards of offense in the second half.

"On the sideline when the younger guys were going in, I'm just motivating them," Hill said. "Making sure they're on top of their game and handling business."

Among the younger players who made an impact were Bryce Thornton (4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss), edge rusher T.J. Searcy (2 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss), defensive lineman Kelby Collins (2 tackles) and Will Norman (1 tackle).

"We added good players in the portal," Napier said. "We added good players that are freshmen that are contributing at all levels of the defense. There's a lot of new players out there running around."

Florida pass rush shows signs of life

Florida linebacker Scooby Williams set the tone for the defense when he recorded UF's first sack of the season, taking quarterback Nate Glantz to the ground as he rolled out of the pocket. The 12-yard loss knocked McNeese out of field goal range after the Cowboys had a 33-yard drive on their opening possession.

"That lit us up," Hill said.

Edge rusher Princely Umanmielen had a sack later in the first half, as the Gators held McNeese to just 51 yards of offense in the first half.

"One of the areas of emphasis in recruiting was to go get guys that can finish on the quarterback," Napier said. "I think we struggled last year on 3rd down for a number of reasons, and I think we're off to a pretty decent start there so far this year."

McNeese State went just 2 of 10 on third down for the game, continuing UF's trend of improved third down defense under first-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

"Austin is new, and obviously he's brought a lot of things to the table," Napier said. "But I can't say enough about the growth in year two from (edge rusher coach) Mike Peterson, (linebackers coach) Jay Bateman, (defensive line coach) Sean Spencer and (secondary coach) Corey Raymond. Not only the on-field guys but we have a lot of off-field guys that are in year two, too. It's year two in the system for players and also for that staff."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football defense smothers McNeese