Florida football cracks 247Sports’ Blue Chip Ratio recruiting list

Fifteen teams have qualified for 247Sports’ Blue Chip Ratio for the 2022 season.

Since its inception in 2013, Bud Elliot of 247Sports has preached the importance of the Blue Chip Ratio in determining who can realistically compete for a national championship. The term “blue chip” is specifically used to describe four-star and five-star recruits.

The philosophy is simple: in order to win a national championship, a team must have more four- and five-star recruits than two- and three-star recruits over the course of the previous four recruiting cycles. Basically, the more highly-rated players you sign, the better chance you have at competing for a national championship.

It’s important to note that the only players included in the ratio are high school and JUCO scholarship players. Walk-on players are not included and the impact of transfer players is still being evaluated by Elliot, leaving them out of the ratio for now.

Here are the 2022 Blue Chip Ratio teams.

Florida has a ratio of 60%, meaning that 60% of its signees over the past four recruiting cycles have been either four- or five-star recruits. Despite being one of the fifteen teams to qualify for this ration, however, the Gators probably won’t compete for a national championship this season. First-year head coach Billy Napier has continuously preached patience as he overhauls the Florida football program.

The Gators are on track to continue to be a team that qualifies for the ratio. They currently sit at No. 21 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings with 75% of their 2023 recruits listed as 4-star prospects.