Florida football will continue its youth movement this spring. Here's 5 early enrollees to watch

Florida football will begin spring practice on March 7 eager to begin the process of building for a more successful 2024 season.

Of the 19 incoming 2024 freshmen for the Florida Gators, 16 enrolled early, looking to jump start their college careers and contribute on the field this fall. By enrolling early, all 16 players will get reps in spring drills and may see the field for UF's Orange and Blue Game, scheduled for April 13 at The Swamp.

Special number: Why Florida football WR Kahleil Jackson won't give up the number 22

Pursuing pro dreams: Two Florida football players invited to NFL Combine. Here's who will be in Indy

Enrolling early worked out last year for safety Jordan Castell, a 2023 early enrollee who started 11 of 12 games for UF last season as a true freshman. Castell led the Gators in tackles (60) with 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups and an interception to earn freshman All-SEC honors.

Overall, Florida football coach head coach Billy Napier has shown a willingness to play true freshmen when they are ready, with both Castell and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (61 catches for 538 yards and 6 TDs) starting as true freshmen last season.

Here are five early enrollees to watch for the Gators entering spring practice.

D.J. Lagway, QB

Lagway, the 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year, threw for or 4,631 yards and 58 TDs while completing 72.1 percent of his passes in his senior season at Willis High in Willis, Texas. Graham Mertz returns as the incumbent starter for UF, but the 6-foot-3, 238-pound Lagway should still get plenty of reps throwing the ball to learn the offense.

L.J. McCray, DE

The No. 1 edge rush recruit in the Class of 2024, the 6-foot-6, 267-pound McCray will get a chance to put his talents on display in front of defensive coaches this spring. He will compete with rising sophomore T.J. Searcy for reps at the edge rush spot.

Myles Graham, LB

Florida football coaches had plenty of chances to evaluate Graham in the fall as he played close to campus at Buchholz High in Gainesville during the 2023 season. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Graham had 59 tackles and 6 tackles for loss in his senior year at Buchholz and should get plenty of reps at linebacker this spring, especially if linebacker Shemar James is held out following surgery to repair a dislocated kneecap.

Fletcher Westphal, OT

The Gators need help across the offensive line, and Westphal, a 6-foot-8, 334-pound four-star recruit from Leesburg, Va., is the highest rated of the incoming 2024 class. Westphal will compete with returning tackles Austin Barber, Damieon George Jr., Kam Waites, and San Diego State transfer Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson at tackle.

Tawaski Abrams, WR

Florida is seeking to establish depth at wide receiver and Abrams, a speedy and shifty 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver from Dunbar High in Fort Myers, could get some reps this spring in the slot. A four-star recruit, Abrams had 34 catches for 558 yards and 11 TDs during his senior year at Dunbar.

Other UF football early enrollees

RB Kahnen Daniels

Hometown /School:. West Point, Miss.; West Point HS

Vitals: 5-11, 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 175; position ranking: No. 14

The skinny: Versatile offensive player who also saw snaps at quarterback and wide receiver in high school. Rushed for 2,484 yards on 260 carries with 26 TDs in his senior year at West Point.

WR Jerrae Hawkins

Hometown /School:. Bradenton; IMG Academy Bradenton

Vitals: 5-9, 165 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 240; position ranking: No. 37

The skinny: Blazing receiver who averaged 18.6 yards per catch at IMG Academy in 2023. Once clocked at 4.25 in 40 and ran a 10.37 in the 100 meters.

DL Brien Taylor Jr.

Hometown /School:. Brenham, Texas; Blinn College

Vitals: 6-6, 270 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars (JUCO); national ranking: 20; position ranking: No. 8

The skinny: One of the top JUCO defensive linemen in the country who posted 39 tackles, two sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 13 appearances with Blinn College.

S Gregory Smith III

Hometown /School: Riverview.; Sumner HS

Vitals: 6-4, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 12

The skinny: Smith was Sumner High’s starting quarterback as a senior, but also saw reps in the secondary, where he had 29 tackles, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups.

S Josiah Davis

Hometown /School:. Nashville, Ga.; Berrien HS

Vitals: 6-0, 172 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 41

The skinny: A solid defensive back, Davis has posted 159 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups over three varsity seasons at Berrien.

OT Mike Williams

Hometown /School:. Upper Marlboro, Md.; Charles Herbert Flowers HS

Vitals: 6-7, 310 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 39

The skinny: A two-time all-state and all-county selection, Williams chose Florida over offers from Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina and USC.

RB Jadan Baugh

Hometown /School:. Decatur, Ga.; Columbia HS

Vitals: 6-0, 214 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 32

The skinny: Versatile running back who rushed for 1,538 yards and added 531 yards receiving during his senior year at Columbia HS.

DT D'antre Robinson

Hometown /School:. Orlando.; Jones HS

Vitals: 6-4 315 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 66.

The skinny: Finished with 79 tackles, 10 sacks and an interception during his senior year at Jones HS.

CB Teddy Foster

Hometown /School:. Sarasota; Cardinal Mooney HS

Vitals: 6-2, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 68

The skinny: Solid cover corner who finished with three interceptions and 17 pass breakups over two seasons in Cardinal Mooney’s secondary.

OL Noel Portnjagin

Hometown /School:. Schwäbisch Hall, Germany; Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns

Vitals: 6-5, 334 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 96

The skinny: Played tackle for the Swabisch Hall Unicorns in the German football league but projects as a guard at the college level.

DL Michael Boireau

Hometown /School: Fairburn, Ga.; Creekside HS

Vitals: 6-5, 390 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: n/a; position ranking: No. 116

The skinny: Totaled 86 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 5 quarterback hurries as an interior defensive lineman at Creekside.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 5 early enrollees for Florida Gators football to watch in spring practice