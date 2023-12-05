Florida football coach to visit JUCO defensive lineman on Tuesday

Florida football returns to the recruiting trail now that the NCAA transfer portal is officially open and the Gators’ sights are currently set on one standout JUCO player.

Three-star defensive lineman Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, a redshirt freshman currently at Butler (Kansas) Community College, is scheduled to host Florida’s tight ends coach Russ Callaway on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6-inch, 297-pound behemoth received an offer a few weeks ago while Sean Spencer was still on the staff and it appears that Napier and Co. plan to follow through with the late-blooming student-athlete.

“I like the atmosphere at Florida, fans and competition. They are in the SEC and play a lot of great teams every year,” Alcorn-Crowder previously told Gators Online. “The coaching staff is always good and they always produce defensive linemen. Those were really the main points I liked.”

The Miami Hurricanes, Minnesota Golden Gophers, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Maryland Terrapins, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats and South Florida Bulls are also in the mix for the Bay State product.

“(Florida is) definitely up there on my list,” he also told On3. “They have a good coaching staff and always produce defensive linemen, so they are definitely up there on my list.”

Graduating in December, the defender plans on making his decision after visiting a handful of schools — a list that includes Mississippi State, Miami and Cincinnati.

Alcorn-Crowder is ranked No. 25 overall and No. 8 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite JUCO. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Kansas State Wildcats on top with a 74.9% chance of landing him, followed by the Connecticut Huskies (2.1%), Massachusetts Minutemen (1.8%) and N.C. State (1.5%).

