Florida football coach to visit blue-chip 2025 quarterback recruit

Billy Napier and Co. have been busy hosting top prep prospects from around the country over the past several weeks but the efforts of Florida football’s recruiting staff have not been limited to the Gainesville city limits.

Among the many young student-athletes the Gators have their eyes on is four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery out of Findlay (Ohio) in the 2025 cycle, who is expected to receive a visit from tight ends coach Russ Callaway, according to Swamp247. No specific date has been set yet, however.

This visit is intended to follow up on Montgomery’s campus visit on April 6 which concluded his spring itinerary, which also included the Clemson Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound passer came away quite impressed with how the program is coming together under Napier’s leadership with an assist to quarterbacks analyst Ryan O'Hara.

“It was great,” he told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “Was my first time there and I really liked it. Pretty surprised how nice it was. First of all, Coach (Ryan) O’Hara who has been my main recruiter there who works with the quarterbacks has done a phenomenal job with me. I’ve done three Zoom calls with him already going over their offensive scheme and watching practice and game film of their game last year. They’re definitely people I will be comfortable with in terms of development. I think Coach Napier and Coach O’Hara are definitely two guys that can develop me and get me to the next level.”

All four schools he visited this spring have extended scholarship offers, as well as the Colorado Buffaloes, Kentucky Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, North Carolina Tar Heels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Montgomery is ranked No. 187 overall and No. 13 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 162 and 11, respectively. Ohio State owns one crystal ball prediction from 247Sports and also holds the upper hand in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 26.1% chance of signing him. Michigan, Kentucky and Penn State follow behind at 17.8%, 8.8% and 7.4%, respectively.

