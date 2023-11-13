Florida football coach Billy Napier on job security in SEC: 'It's what you sign up for.'

With coaches at Texas A&M and Mississippi State fired within the last 24 hours, Florida football coach Billy Napier understands the tenuous nature of coaching in the SEC.

"it's been that way in this league for a long time," Napier said. "Look, I think you know what you sign up for. I think we all do."

Jimbo Fisher was fired by Texas A&M on Sunday, with the school paying a record $77.6 million buyout to relieve him of his service. On Monday, Mississippi State fired Zach Arnett, who went 4-7 in 11 games since replacing the late Mike Leach.

"It comes with the territory," Napier said. "We all have a job to do, and ultimately I think you view it as a challenge, you view it as an opportunity."

Napier himself is on somewhat shaky ground, given the Florida Gators dropped to 11-12 in his tenure after allowing a school-record 701 yards in a 52-35 loss at No. 15 LSU on Saturday night. At 5-5, UF is in danger of not qualifying for a bowl for the first time since 2017. Florida plays at No. 11 Missouri on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN) before closing the regular season at The Swamp against No. 4 Florida State (7 p.m., ESPN).

It would take a buyout of $31.6 million to fire Napier at the end of the 2023 season, which sources inside the athletic department indicate is not likely. Instead, Napier will be given time to build and currently has assembled the No. 4 recruiting class in the country for the Class of 2024.

"It's not like we thought we're going to run the table the first year," Napier said. "It is what it is. I think we have to continue to be action oriented, solution oriented. I do believe in what we do and how we do it. There's always adjustments that are required. We have tremendous leadership here top-down. We have great resources. We have a tremendous product to sell.

"This place has done it before, and I'm firmly confident that we're capable of doing it again."

