Florida football coach Billy Napier tweaking road routine; TE Arlis Boardingham honored

Florida football coach Billy Napier is tweaking UF's road routine heading into Saturday's game at South Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) are in search of their first road win of the season and is 1-7 away from The Swamp during Napier's two seasons. This season, Florida has been outscored 57-25 on the road with losses at Utah and at Kentucky.

"This is an area on our team where we need to accept the challenge and take the next step by playing well and winning a game on the road," Napier said.

Florida has gotten off to slow starts in both games, trailing 17-3 at the half against Utah and 23-7 at the half against Kentucky. Napier said Florida will arrive in Columbia, S.C., earlier on Friday.

"We're going to put a huge emphasis on sleep Wednesday night and things that, just little things," Napier said. "I think we're going to arrive to the stadium a little earlier, all these things are typical quality control that we do."

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a bye and is led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has passed for 1,411 yards with 7 TDs and 3 interceptions. Florida beat South Carolina last season 38-6 at The Swamp.

The Gators will need strong focus in all three phases to duplicate that performance on the road on Saturday.

"It comes down to us just executing and having the same passion and joy that we play with in the Swamp and taking it on the road and not coming out flat," Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill said. "Coming out swinging instead of taking the hits."

UF football TE Arlis Boardingham earns SEC honors

Florida tight end Arlis Boardingham was named SEC co-freshman of the week on Monday.

A redshirt freshman, Boardingham had 6 catches for 99 yards and 2 TDs during UF's 38-14 win over Vanderbilt at The Swamp.

Boardingham's six catches were the most for a UF tight end since Kyle Pitts totaled 8 in 2020. His 99 receiving yards were the most for a Florida tight end since Kemore Gamble recorded 122 in 2021 against Samford.

