Florida football coach Billy Napier stands by 4th down call against UGA. Here's why

Florida football coach Billy Napier defended both his decision and the play-call to go for it on 4th-and-1 on the first play of the second quarter against rival Georgia.

The Florida Gators trailed 10-7 when Napier opted to go for it on his own 34-yard line rather than punt the ball away. Florida lined up in the shotgun, and then quarterback Graham Mertz went under center.

Dawggone shame: Long way to go: Florida football pounded in loss to rival No. 1 Georgia

More than one bad call: Florida's collapse was caused by many bad plays, not just the obvious one | Whitley

But rather than snap to Mertz for a quarterback sneak, Florida center Kingsley Eguakun snapped back five yards to running back Trevor Etienne, who had a run-pass option on the ball. The snap came in high. Etienne fielded it but the timing of the play was off, and he was stopped for a three-yard loss.

"One was a go," Napier said. "And I think, ultimately, at that point in the game we felt it was going to be a point total that we needed to get to to win the game. Felt we had a good play. I think we're close there."

Pressed about calling a run-pass option rather than a QB sneak, Napier replied: "Ultimately — I've got conviction about the call. I mean, you can go a lot of different directions. We can sit here. That's one of many plays today that probably we'd like to have back. But it's not necessarily about the plays at times. It's about the players. It's about the execution. We can certainly call better plays at times today, but ultimately it comes down to the execution of the play."

Three plays later, Georgia scored a TD to extend its lead to 17-7. Overall, the Bulldogs outscored Florida 16-0 in the second quarter to take a 26-7 halftime lead.

Mertz defended his coach's decision.

"Definitely shifted the momentum." Mertz said. "I trust Coach Napier and his play call with all my heart. Anytime he calls a play it's my job to go out there and execute it. We had a direct snap to Trev, and they had a great defensive call and they made a play. "

UGA football coach Kirby Smart not surprised

Smart said he wasn't surprised that Napier went for it on his own end of the field.

"I actually had had the staff meeting before the game," Smart said. "I told them, I said, 'My gut intuition is this game's going to come down some short-yardage situations.' I said that typically when you play Billy, he's very aggressive in terms of analytics and believes in it, and he has a lot of fourth downs he goes for it on."

Questions about the spot before the call

Florida was initially awarded a first down on a completion to wide receiver Kahleil Jackson before the 4th-down-call, but the spot was changed after a replay.

"Whether or not the spot was right, I don't know," Napier said. "Our league's got really good people. They got people back in Birmingham are viewing all that information.

"So, ultimately, the officials, they didn't have a huge impact on today. Didn't have much to do with them."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier no regrets on 4th down call vs. UGA