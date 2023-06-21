Florida football climbs near top of 247Sports, On3 recruiting rankings

Florida football has been on a tear this past week in the recruiting realm, snagging seven prep prospects that have sent Billy Napier’s boys skyrocketing up the 2024 recruiting rankings, putting them near the top after the latest coup.

The Gators grabbed commitments from four-star edge defender Jamonta Waller out of Picayune (Mississippi), four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles out of Olney (Maryland) Our Lady Good Counsel, four-star tight end Amir Jackson out of Portal (Georgia), four-star defensive linemen Amaris Williams out of Clinton (North Carolina) and Nasir Johnson out of Dublin (Georgia), three-star defensive tackle Michai Boireau out of Hampton (Georgia) Creekside and three-star offensive lineman Marcus Mascoll out of Snellville (Georgia) South Gwinnett.

Following the pledges from those five blue-chippers and two three-star prospects, the Orange and Blue landed at No. 3 on the 247Sports composite’s recruiting rankings — just behind the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines, respectively, and ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The On3 industry ranking is even more bullish on the Gators, placing them at No. 2 on its list just behind UGA and ahead of OSU.

While the June official visit season is essentially over, the program’s recruiting efforts continue unabated as Napier and Co. continue to comb through the remaining prospects in the current class, as well as those in future classes.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire