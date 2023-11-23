Florida football: CB Devin Moore back for FSU, LT Austin Barber questionable

Florida football sophomore cornerback Devin Moore will be back for the Gators when they face No, 5 Florida State on Saturday at The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN).

Moore has missed has UF's last two games with an upper body injury.

Overall, Moore has bounced in and out of the lineup for the Florida Gators this season but has been solid when healthy with one interception, one pass breakup and six tackles in six games this season.

"Devin gives us a taller, longer player, gives us some play strength there," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "Devin has had, he's just had a tough time with the injury component but when he's been available, he's been very effective."

Florida starting left tackle Austin Barber remains questionable with an upper body injury. Barber sat out last week against Missouri. With Barber out last week, Dameion George Jr. started at left tackle, with Kam Waites starting at right tackle.

Depth chart for Florida-Florida State. CB Devin Moore back, LT Austin Barber still questionable #Gators pic.twitter.com/QltMISaYDN — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 23, 2023

Napier didn't say how much or if Barber has practiced this week.

"We've listed him as questionable and I would say that describes his current status," Napier said. "The injury is one that doesn't require surgery. It's ultimately a pain tolerance deal."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: CB Devin Moore returning for Florida Gators football vs. FSU