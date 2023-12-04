Florida football C Kingsley Eguakun declaring for NFL Draft

Florida football center Kingsley Eguakun announced on a social media post on Sunday night that he declared for the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Eguakun started 26 straight games at center for the Florida Gators in 2021 and 2022 before going through an injury-plagued 2023 season. He appeared in just 4 of 12 games for UF after suffering a high ankle sprain during fall camp. He had one year of eligibility remaining as a sixth-year senior due to the 2020 COVID year but opted to turn pro instead.

"It’s been tough on Kingsley," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "Ultimately getting banged in training camp … then Kingsley. showed some toughness earlier in the year. Played against Tennessee, had a setback. Tried to play at Kentucky. Never quite has been himself. I think a high ankle is a very complicated injury. I’m pleased he’s getting an opportunity to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl; that’s a big deal,” Napier said.

“Kingsley’s played a ton of football, close to 30 starts. This guy has resumé of film. He’ll get his opportunity at the next level. I think sometimes for players and coaches, injuries can be one of the more challenging things that you go through. But Kingsley has done a lot for the University of Florida and certainly it’s important for him to be a Gator. He’s got his degree. He’s getting his master’s degree. And certainly, he’s played a lot of good football for the Gators.”

Redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter (6-5, 295) started eight games at center for UF and appears in line to remain the starter for the 2024 season. Another option is Roderick Kearney (6-4, 285), an Under Armour All-American who redshirted this season and will return as a redshirt freshman in 2024.

