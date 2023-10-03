Florida football buried in The Athletic’s SEC vibes rankings after Week 5

Things were looking pretty good for Florida football after four weeks of play, having lost just its opening road game against the Utah Utes before putting together its first three-game winning streak since 2020. After the debacle in Lexington, Kentucky, against the Wildcats last weekend, all of that has changed.

After the dust settled last Saturday on the collegiate gridiron, The Athletic’s Seth Emerson published his vibe rankings for the Southeastern Conference. In it, he surveys the 14 member schools and how they are feeling five games into the season — a season that appears to feature a weakened SEC.

The Orange and Blue land at No. 10 in the rankings, with the following justification for its placement.

“Thirteen men on the field and still couldn’t stop the touchdown. So many questions,” Emerson began.

“Maybe the Tennessee game really was about The Swamp?” he continued. “This makes two losses away from home when the Gators just didn’t look very competent. The good feelings from their win over the Vols haven’t been completely erased yet, but it’s getting close.

“Worse yet: You can start making an argument that Florida has been passed by Kentucky as a program, and though most would not agree with that argument, no one should laugh at you for making it.”

Next up for the Orange and Blue are the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, for the school’s homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire