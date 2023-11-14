Florida football in bottom-4 of The Athletic’s ‘vibe check’

It’s pretty safe to say the vibes in Gainesville have been very mixed all season.

The Florida Gators suffered yet another loss after traveling to Baton Rouge and challenging the LSU Tigers. The Florida offense hung around as long as they could, but the defense faltered and allowed the Tigers to run away with the victory in the fourth quarter.

The Athletic released its weekly SEC “vibe check,” an unofficial measurement of how football programs are feeling while comparing the expectations in the preseason, to the present week and the future.

The Athletic’s senior writer Seth Emerson still doesn’t want to put the Gators all the way at the bottom of his list, considering the Gators’ future is looking bright on the recruiting trial.

“Gator fans take in another maddening day,” Emerson wrote. “See the final two games are at Missouri and against Florida State, then click on the recruiting rankings to see they’re still in the top five and take a deep breath and say: “Well, no one said this would happen overnight. (But we kinda hoped it would be quicker than it looks like it’ll be).”

Missouri and FSU are in the top 25 of both the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Poll, creating a gauntlet for the back nine of the Gators’ season.

The Gators will travel to challenge the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, with the matchup slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be followed on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire