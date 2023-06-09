Florida football to get blue-chip pass-catcher on campus this weekend

This weekend is another big one for Billy Napier and the Florida football program as official visit season is currently in full swing in the Swamp. Among the many making the trek to Gainesville to see what the Gators have cooking on the gridiron is four-star tight end/wide receiver Caleb Odom out of Carrollton (Georgia) in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound pass-catcher has been warming up to the Orange and Blue of late after omitting UF from his preferred schools list earlier in the year. The rising high school senior released an updated list about a month ago, which consisted of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Colorado Buffaloes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Florida.

Part of the reason Odom delayed his interest in the Gators was the changing of the guards on the coaching staff, with his former lead recruiter and tight ends coach William Peagler departing for the NFL while the arrival of wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and tight ends coach Russ Callaway put Florida back in the running for the coveted prospect.

The blue-chipper already paid a visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend, and after his visit to Gainesville this coming weekend, he still has two more OVs this month with the Auburn Tigers and Miami.

Odom is ranked No. 85 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 69 and 4, respectively. He currently holds a 247Sports crystal ball prediction for both Alabama and Ole Miss, while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Rebels on top with a 46.4% chance of landing him. Alabama, Auburn and Florida trail behind at 38.2%, 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire