Florida football: Billy Napier updates OL status, K Trey Smack earns SEC honors

Florida football coach Billy Napier said that Micah Mazzccua will be back at right guard for UF's next game Monday at Kentucky,

Mazzccua sat out the Charlotte game after he was suspended in the first half by the SEC and the second half by Napier for his role in a melee following UF's 29-16 upset of Tennessee.

The status of Florida Gators center Kingsley Eguakun, though, remains less certain. Eguakun sat out the Charlotte game with a leg injury after appearing the week before against Tennessee. Overall, Eguakun has missed three of UF's first four games this season with leg issues.

"It's to be determined," Napier said. "I think that he's made progress. We anticipate him practicing (Tuesday)."

No. 23 Florida (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC), which is off to another strong start under strong start under 11th-year coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats are coming off a 45-28 win over Vanderbilt in which starting quarterback Devin Leary passed for 205 yards and 1 TD and starting running back Ray Davis rushed for 78 yards and two TDs.

"They've got a good group," Napier said. "I think up front is where they made some progress. In general, I do think they have a good complementary group of players on offense for sure."

Florida football kicker Trey Smack earned SEC special teams player of the week honors for his performance in UF's 22-7 win over Charlotte.

Smack accounted for 16 of UF's 22 points against Charlotte, going 5 for 5 on field goal attempts while making an extra point. Smack's five field goal attempts in one game is the most since Eddy Pineiro made five field goals against UAB in 2017 and his 54-yard field goal in the second quarter against Charlotte was the longest for a UF kicker since Pineiro made a 54-yarder against Kentucky in 2016.

Smack is the first UF player to earn SEC special teams player of the week honors since Kadarius Toney in 2020.

