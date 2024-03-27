Florida football’s biggest question this spring, per CBS Sports

The spring practice season is in full swing as Billy Napier and his Florida football program begin their preseason journey toward the 2024 campaign, which begins on Aug. 31 at home against the Miami Hurricanes.

Of course, there is still the Orange and Blue game in mid-April and a full summer’s worth of training ahead. Plus, there are still a myriad of questions that need to be answered during the spring season.

CBS Sports’ Will Backus recently took a look at all 16 Southeastern Conference schools, providing what he thinks is the must-answer question for the Gators during the spring practice schedule.

Who’s calling the shots on offense?

“Florida coach Billy Napier was adamant in February that he wants to retain his offensive play-calling responsibilities,” Backus begins. “However, he also shifted his offensive staff this offseason with the clear implication that some duties would change.

“The Gators promoted tight ends coach Russ Callaway to co-offensive coordinator,” he continues. “He has a background as a play-caller at Samford, and early indications are he will have a hand in shaping Florida’s passing game. Rob Sale is back as offensive coordinator, though that’s mostly a nominal title and he has a more direct hand in the offensive line’s development.

“Maybe Florida integrates a system where Napier has a final say on the actual play, but he leans more on assistants for input during the game. Whatever it may look like, spring is the perfect time to iron that structure out ahead of what will be a crucial season for Napier,” Backus concludes.

Orange and Blue game

Florida’s annual Orange and Blue game will be played inside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, April 13. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and the action will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire