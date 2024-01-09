Florida football barely makes top 75 in USA TODAY Sports’ final re-rank

The college football season came to a close on Monday night when the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines trounced the second-seeded Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, 34-13.

Now that all is said and done, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg released his final re-rank for the 2023 season and it does not look good for the Florida Gators. After coming in at No. 71 in the last update, the Orange and Blue fell two spots to No. 73 in the closing tally, wedged between the No. 72 Cal Bears and No. 74 Marshall Thundering Herd.

Michigan and Washington hold the top two spots, respectively, while the Georgia Bulldogs are at No. 3, followed by the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide. The Florida State Seminoles, Oregon Ducks, Missouri Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels round out the top 10, respectively.

The Gator Nation will have to wait until the Orange and Blue game to see the team back in action. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

Check out the full re-rankings below following the national championship game.

