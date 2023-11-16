How Florida football assistant coach salaries rank nationally and compared to SEC rivals

Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong is the top-paid assistant on the Florida football staff at a base salary of $1.1 million.

The 30-year-old Armstrong's salary is below other, more experienced, coordinators in college football.

According to USA Today's College Football Assistant Coaches salary database, Armstrong's salary with the Florida Gators ranks 46th among all FBS assistant coaches, and 21st among SEC coaches.

New DC: Florida football: New defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong on philosophy: 'We try to negotiate with a hammer'

Recruiting challenges: Florida football coach Billy Napier on keeping recruiting classes together 'It's a battle'

Five SEC assistant coaches rank among the top 10 in the country in salaries, including Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann (third, $1.902 million), LSU defensive coordinator Matt House (fifth, $1.9 million), Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (seventh, $1.9 million) and Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele (eighth, $1.9 million).

Armstrong was hired away from a brief stint as Alabama linebackers coach last February to replace Patrick Toney, who left UF for a job as safeties coach in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. Before Alabama, Armstrong spent two seasons as a defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi.

UF's defense started out strong in September under Armstrong, at one point leading the SEC in total defense. But injuries and youth has resulted in UF's defense taking a nosedive in October and November. Florida has given up 39 or more points in each of its last four games and surrendered a school-record 701 yards in a 52-35 loss to LSU last Saturday.

Asked to assess Armstrong following the LSU loss, Florida coach Billy Napier defended his young coordinator.

"Ultimately we’re approaching 30 percent of the snaps this year from true freshmen," Napier said. "We’re probably playing more young players than anybody in America. There’s some issues that come with that.

"Look, Austin would tell you that he could do his job better. That’s what he would tell you. There’s nobody who wants to do it more than he does. And look, playing the unit’s performance is a reflection of a lot of people, not one guy."

Florida co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer ranks 56th nationally with a base salary of $1 million, followed by UF offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale, who ranks 59th nationally. UF's next highest-paid assistant coach, secondary coach Corey Raymond, ranks 126th nationally at $755,000.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How Florida football assistant coach pay ranks with rest of country