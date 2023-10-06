Florida football announces team captains for homecoming game

The Homecoming parade made its way up 13th Street and now the countdown to kickoff begins.

The Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC) and hope to redeem its road loss in Week 5 to the Kentucky.

Florida announced their team captains on Friday afternoon and this week’s list includes some key players who are set to make a significant impact on Saturday.

Headlining the list is transfer running back Montrell Johnson, who’s expected to carry a heavy load with sophomore Trevor Etienne listed as “questionable” on this week’s depth chart.

The running game hasn’t been as consistent since downing the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3, but Johnson is ready to step into a leadership role.

“Me not having the production that I want, I’m just kind of taking my role as a leadership player,” Johnson said. “Just kind of lead the guys, I’ve been with the program a few years now, so I just be kinda like trying to lead those guys.”

Johnson is averaging 4.5 yards a carry and has racked up 261 yards on top of three rushing touchdowns and a single receiving touchdown.

Here’s how the rest of the captains look.

Junior punter Jeremy Crawshaw will join Johnson at midfield for the coin toss. Defensive lineman Cam Jackson and line backer Shemar James will also be leading the team on Saturday.

James has made himself at home in the Florida defense, wrecking plays while collecting 35 total tackles and four of them have been for a loss.

Jackson has been handy in the front seven as well, earning 17 total tackles with his season-high of six tackles against Tennessee.

Kickoff between the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores is set for 4 p.m. EDT and will broadcast on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire