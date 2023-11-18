Florida football announces team captains for Missouri Tigers game

The Florida football faces the Missouri Tigers on a cold midwestern Saturday night in the final game of the Southeastern Conference schedule for both programs in 2023.

On Friday morning, the Gators announced their four team captains for the upcoming gridiron grind. Defensive back Jaydon Hill, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and offensive lineman Jake Slaughter all earned the honor in the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Tigers host the Gators on Nov. 18 at Faurot Field inside Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN.

