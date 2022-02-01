Florida football announces date for 2022 spring game

The Orange and Blue Game is officially back in 2022.

On Monday, head coach Billy Napier announced that Florida will play its spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. EDT. Broadcast and streaming information will be announced at a later time.

This will be the Gators’ first Orange and Blue Game in three years, as the entirety of spring practice was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021, the team held spring practice but coach Dan Mullen held the final scrimmage behind closed doors instead of in front of fans.

This year, fans will get the opportunity to see the new-look team under Napier first-hand, and we will get a glimpse at the ongoing quarterback battle between returning players Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, as well as Ohio State transfer Jack Miller.

We’ll keep you posted on all the updates as more information about spring practice and the final exhibition is released.

