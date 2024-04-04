Florida football announces 2024 homecoming game date, opponent

The University of Florida football program announced on Wednesday that it will host the Kentucky Wildcats this year inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, for the annual homecoming game.

The last time the Gators took on the ‘Cats in front of a homecoming crowd was in 2008 — a game in which the Orange and Blue throttled the visitors, 63-5. The tables have turned in recent history, however, as Kentucky has taken the last three matchups, including a 26-16 victory in Gainesville during the 2022 campaign.

The Wildcats also won in the Swamp in 2018, 27-16, in a game that snapped Florida’s epic 31-game winning streak.

Last season, Billy Napier and Co. prevailed over the Vanderbilt Commodores, 38-14, to earn their fifth-straight homecoming game victory. Florida has amassed a 72-26-2 all-time record in homecoming games, which includes a 30-5 tally since 1989.

The Gators kick off the 2024 schedule on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Swamp against the visiting Miami Hurricanes. The starting time has yet to be announced.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire