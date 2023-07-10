Florida football announces 2023 SEC Media Days representatives
Florida football players Kingsley Eguakun, Jason Marshall Jr. and Ricky Pearsall will represent the Gators alongside Billy Napier this year at the SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee, the league announced on Monday.
The four-day event, which kicks off on July 17 inside the Nashville Grand Hyatt, features all 14 conference head coaches along with three players per team representing their respective programs.
Florida makes its appearance at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 19, coinciding with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats on the same day. The rest of the conference’s daily schedule and coaches can be found below.
Monday, July 17
LSU – Brian Kelly
Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18
Auburn – Hugh Freeze
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19
Alabama – Nick Saban
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Florida – Billy Napier
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 20
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
