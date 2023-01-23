Florida football among schools in ‘7 coaches this century’ club

Things were going great during the 1990s under head coach Steve Spurrier, who resuscitated the program after a decade marred by scandals that plagued the teams during the 1980s. However, the stability the Head Ball Coach brought to the sidelines of the Swamp would come to an abrupt end after the turn of the millennium, which saw Florida’s golden boy leave Gainesville for the then-named Washington Redskins.

Following a weird tenure by Ron Zook, the Gator Nation found its savior in Urban Meyer, who led the Orange and Blue to two national titles which represent the highwater mark in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. However, once again, fate proved that it would not last long as Meyer dealt with reported health issues that were allegedly tied to the stress of the job, ultimately leading to his departure.

Since then, it has been a carousel of mediocrity lasting over a decade, with Billy Napier up as the next contestant on “The Coach Is Right” show. Time will tell if he is the one to break the rut or if the cycle of coaches will continue.

Take a look below at the seven different head coaches that have walked the sidelines of the Swamp since the turn of the millennium, according to On3, making Florida one of six programs to have earned the notorious distinction.

Steve Spurrier

Scott Halleran/Allsport

Years: 1990-2001

Overall Record: 122-27-1

SEC Record: 87-12

Bowl Game Record: 6-5

Ron Zook

A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Years: 2002-2004

Overall Record: 23-14

SEC Record: 16-8

Bowl Game Record: 0-2

Urban Meyer

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 2005-2010

Overall Record: 65-15

SEC Record: 36-13

Bowl Game Record: 5-1

Will Muschamp

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 2011-2014

Overall Record: 28-21

SEC Record: 17-15

Bowl Game Record: 1-1

Jim McElwain

Jim McElwain

AP Photo/John Raoux

Years: 2015-2017

Overall Record: 22-12

SEC Record: 16-6

Bowl Game Record: 1-1

Dan Mullen

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 2018-2021

Overall Record: 34-15

SEC Record: 21-13

Bowl Game Record: 2-1

Billy Napier

Story continues

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 2022-present

Overall Record: 6-7

SEC Record: 3-5

Bowl Game Record: 0-1

Read more

[lawrence-related id=100084,99994,99986,99981,99948]

[listicle id=99906]

[listicle id=99843]

[listicle id=99771]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire