Florida football among repeat names on ESPN’s 2024 CFB lineup

While the kickoff time for every Florida Gators football game on the 2024 schedule remains unknown, ESPN has confirmed that UF’s contests against Georgia and Texas A&M games will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on ABC.

Television contracts remain king in the football industry, which is why ESPN gets to set the terms. Florida has a strong and recognizable brand, which means the Gators are likely to get multiple games a year in front of a broadcast audience (greater than cable).

Florida will also play the season opener against Miami on ABC, kicking off the SEC on ABC era.

The Gators play one of the toughest schedules in the country next season. All eyes will be on them early, but it only takes a couple of losses to lose people’s interest. Winning the opener against Miami on ABC could lead to Florida getting more big television opportunities throughout the season, though.

