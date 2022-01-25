Florida football among ESPN’s top teams helped by transfer portal

Billy Napier knew that he’d need to go to the transfer portal to get Florida prepared for the 2022 season, and the Gators’ new coach has done well enough in that area to earn some recognition from ESPN.

The Gators are one of the top 10 college football teams that have added the most talent from the portal, according to ESPN’s Tom Van Haaren. Many of the names Napier has brought in so far are ones he’s familiar with from his time coaching the Ragin’ Cajuns, but there are plenty of Power Five transfers coming in as well. Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber and Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller both filled crucial holes in the Gators’ depth chart.

New coach Billy Napier has been busy adding to his roster to try to rebuild the team as fast as possible. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has shown that new coaches have the ability to make quick transitions if the portal is used properly, and Napier is going to players he is familiar with from his stop at Louisiana.

Napier isn’t just bringing over anyone from his former school, though. O’Cyrus Torrence was the highest-ranked interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and Kamryn Waites was the fourth-best available offensive tackle. Running back Montrell Johnson was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021.

When Napier arrived in Gainesville, he said that the new staff would evaluate the roster immediately and address any positions of need. He’s done well enough so far, and there could be a few more names added to the list by the time the season rolls around.

