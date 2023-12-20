Florida football adds Wisconsin transfer WR on National Signing Day

Florida football landed a veteran receiver with a history with quarterback Graham Mertz on National Signing Day.

Wisconsin receiver Chimere Dike signed with the Florida Gators on Wednesday, reuniting with Mertz, who was his quarterback with the Badgers from the 2020-22 seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Dike enjoyed his best seasons catching passes from Mertz. Dike had 47 catches for 689 yards and 6 TDs for the Badgers in 2022 with Mertz under center. Overall, Dike had 78 catches for 1,150 yards and 8 TDs in three seasons with Mertz at quarterback.

Dike struggled as Wisconsin in 2023, in part due to a leg injury that sidelines him for three games, finishing the year with 19 catches for 328 yards and 1 TD before entering the portal.

There is hope that a reunion with Mertz will re-ignite Dike, who will take on a veteran leadership role in a wide receiver room that includes promising rising sophomores Eugene Wilson III, Andy Jean and Aidan Mizell. Florida will be looking to make up for the lost production from leading receiver Ricky Pearsall, who had 65 catches for 965 yards and 4 TDs in 2023. Pearsall is out of eligibility and will enter the NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football signs Wisconsin transfer WR on NSD