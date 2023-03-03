Florida football adds new quality control coach to staff

Florida football recently added another member to Billy Napier’s army of staffers with the hiring of Allen Brown as a defensive quality control coach, which was first announced by FootballScoop.

Brown spent last season with the California Bears in a quality control role following three seasons at the FCS level with his alma mater, the Eastern Washington Eagles, as the program’s cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

His six seasons as a player with ECU from 2009 to 2014 seamlessly transitioned into a role as a strength and conditioning intern while also assisting with the secondary of the program after his playing days ended. Brown found his next calling with the California Polytechnic State Mustangs from 2015 to 2018 where he served as the program’s cornerbacks coach.

The announcement was initially made by Brown himself on Feb. 18 via his personal Twitter account.

Brown joins defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong as the two new newest members of staff after the departure of a few key coaches.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire