Florida football adds former top CB prospect via transfer portal

Florida football scored a massive win on Wednesday with the commitment of former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain, according to multiple reports.

The former five-star defensive back out of Lakeland (Florida) in the 2023 cycle was considered the top player at his position and among the best overall in his class. The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound had considered the Gators before his decision to head out west to join the Buffs.

However, things did not work out between him and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, and the Sunshine State product hit the transfer portal to seek greener pastures.

Recruiting Summary

McClain is rated at four stars in the transfer portal and ranks No. 21 overall and No. 5 at his position, according to 247Sports.

As a recruit in 2023, the Lakeland native was ranked No. 14 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking had him at Nos. 13 and 1, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire