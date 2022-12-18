Florida football’s 5th-year safety declares for 2023 NFL draft

Gator Nation, first off I want to Thank My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ because without Him none of this would have been possible. As a Young Kid from Atlanta, Georgia I always wanted to play for the University of Florida, especially seeing My cousin Ahmad Black and Uncle Harrison Houston play here. Orange and Blue Was always in my Blood, Dean wrote.

First, I’d like to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Napier and their entire staff for everything they have done to support and push me throughout my time here at the University of Florida. Thank you for always believing in me and developing me into the player and man that I am today. To my teammates, the bond I have with you all will stick with me forever. You all supported me through everything, and I am grateful for the friendships and connections I have made.

To the fans, it was an honor to play in the Swamp for you each and every week. You all are the best fans in the nation and I will never forget the unbelievable feeling of game day. To my family, thank you for always being there for me and always believing in my dreams. Your unwavering support and love is something I will always cherish.

My dream has always been to play in the NFL, and I am excited to finally have the opportunity to bring that dream into fruition. Therefore, I am officially announcing that I will be entering into the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you God for blessing me with this opportunity, God’s Plan and forever.