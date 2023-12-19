Florida football’s 2024 recruiting class still in On3’s top 10

College football’s early signing period, the start of which has become a major event in recent years, begins on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Schools around the nation will be accepting the signatures of their top recruits as the up-and-coming student-athletes make their final decision on their collegiate destination.

Among the teams champing at the bit to get across the finish line are the Florida Gators, who saw one of their five-star commits, safety Xavier Filsaime, flip to the Texas Longhorns on Monday. The sooner Billy Napier and Co. can get the ink on the paper, the better.

Ahead of the big day, Florida is still among the top 10 teams in On3’s 2024 Industry Ranking, sitting at No. 8 between the seventh-ranked Oregon Ducks and ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. The Orange and Blue have two On3 five-stars, 10 four-stars and seven three-stars for a total of 19 commits; UF received a 91.944 recruiting score.

The Gators’ 2024 class is headlined by its two five-star recruits, Willis (Texas) quarterback DJ Lagway and Daytona Beach, (Florida) Mainland defensive lineman LJ McCray — both of whom made On3’s top 25 recruits list.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire