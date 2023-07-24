Florida football: 2024 LB commit Myles Graham to play senior HS season in Gainesville

One of the top 2024 recruits for Florida football announced he will play his senior high school season not far from UF's campus.

Four-star Class of 2024 linebacker Myles Graham announced on social media Monday he will play his senior year at Buchholz High in Gainesville.

For my final year of high school, I will be attending Buchholz High School.

Go Bobcats! #BobcatPride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/VB1hSRuGCu — Myles Graham (@MylesGraham2_) July 24, 2023

Graham is transferring from Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He's the son of former Gator standout and NFL running back Earnest Graham.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

New look secondary: Will a coaching adjustment help the Florida football secondary? We break it down

More big plays on special teams: Will Florida football get more production from special teams in 2023? We break it down

Graham was a defensive force at Woodward Academy as a sophomore in 2021 with 130 tackles, eight pass break ups, two forced fumbles and one interception.

At Buchholz, Graham will join fellow UF 2024 commitment and defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, who announced his pledge to the Gators last week.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football commitment Myles Graham to play at Buchholz HS