Florida football at 2023 SEC Media Days: Schedule, how to watch, who will speak

Florida football will begin to unveil the details of its season Wednesday with 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Second-year coach Billy Napier, offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, center back Jason Marshall Jr. and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will speak on behalf of the Gators.

UF will kick off its season Aug. 31 against Utah in Salt Lake City.

Here is when and how you can watch the Gators at 2023 SEC Media Days at Nashville's Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Florida football at SEC Media Days 2023: How to watch Gators, who is scheduled to speak

Who will be talking to the media? Coach Billy Napier, OL Kingsley Eguakun, CB Jason Marshall Jr., WR Ricky Pearsall

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Nashville

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network+

More Florida football news

FUTURE FLORIDA GATORS: Florida football: Buchholz standout DL Kendall Jackson commits to 2024 class

SNEAK PEEK OF 2023 SEASON: What is Billy ball? Florida football coach Billy Napier lays out vision for offense

HOME OF THE GATORS: Answering all the questions you have about the renovations to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football at SEC Media Days: Schedule, who will speak