Florida football’s 2023 schedule among hardest, per College Sports Wire

Billy Napier’s debut campaign in 2022 was a rough one after he took over for a team in a tailspin under former head coach Dan Mullen. While providing some much-needed stability in the Swamp, the SEC newcomer found out the hard way how difficult it is to win in America’s most competitive college football conference.

The Orange and Blue followed up the 2021 campaign — which saw the Gators flail to a 6-7 finish — with an equally frustrating year with standout quarterback Anthony Richardson under center, mirroring that record and putting together the first consecutive losing seasons since 1978-79.

Unfortunately, it does not look like it will be any easier in 2023.

College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn put together his list of the top 25 most difficult schedules this coming fall, with Florida landing at No. 3. Here is what Conn has to offer on the uphill climb ahead of the Gators.

Year 2 under William Napier won’t be an easy campaign for the Gators. They kick off the season in a rematch from last year’s opener against Utah. This time around they won’t have Anthony Richardson. Other key games include Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU. The season finale against Florida State will also reveal how far the team has come in 2023, they just better find a quarterback who can lead this unit.

Florida kicks off its 2023 campaign against the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on August 31 with a start time still to be determined.

Florida’s Nonconference Schedule

Sept. 2 at Utah Utes

Sept. 9 vs McNeese Cowboys

Sept. 23 vs Charlotte 49ers

Nov. 25 vs Florida State Seminoles

Florida’s Key Conference Games

More Football!

Where Anthony Richardson goes in CBS Sports' 'what teams should do' mock Florida football offers this 4-star 2025 linebacker out of Maryland 10 major NFL mocks results for Anthony Richardson ahead of draft day Florida hosting recent Colorado decommit on official visit Florida 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway sets official visit date

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire