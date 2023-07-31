Florida football 2023 preseason awards tracker: Ricky Pearsall named to Maxwell Award List

Florida football wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was named as one of 85 players to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.

The award is given to the most outstanding player in college football. Pearsall finished with 33 catches for 661 yards and five touchdowns in his first season as a Gator in 2022. Of Pearsall's 33 catches last season, 27 went for first downs and 28 went for 10 yards or more.

Pearsall also was one of just six FBS wide receivers with 110-plus rushing yards and 650-plus receiving yards.

A transfer from Arizona State, Pearsall is looking forward to playing his second season under head coach Billy Napier.

"I think I’m going to make a huge impact," Pearsall said. "Anywhere I can help my team out. I trust Coach Napier to put me in the right spots. When those opportunities come, execute.”

Other SEC receivers on the list include LSU's Malik Nabers, South Carolina's Juice Wells and Vanderbilt's Will Sheppard.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937. Florida has had three award winners, including quarterback Tim Tebow, who won in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009. Quarterback Danny Wuerffel won the award in 1996.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 2023 preseason awards for Florida Gators football