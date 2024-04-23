Florida focused on setting visit date with former USC Trojans IOL

Billy Napier and Co. have been eyeing the college football transfer portal this spring as they look to reload the roster ahead of the 2024 campaign. Having lost a handful of players to graduation, the portal as well as the NFL draft, there is still room to add more.

The Gators have been focused of late on 247Sports’ top interior offensive lineman (and No. 7 transfer overall) who entered the portal this offseason, former USC Trojan Jason Zandamela, an 18-year-old from the 2024 recruiting cycle who is already seeking greener pastures.

According to Gators Online, Florida is working on finalizing a visit to Gainesville for the 6-foot-3-inch, 306-pound trench warrior who played for Clearwater (Florida) Academy International in high school. The report states that Zandamela will be visiting the UCF Knights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Gators might be able to woo him a couple of hours north to see the Swamp.

Zandamela is a native of Mozambique, Africa, and a former rugby player whose first introduction to football came in 2020 when he moved to the United States.

Recruiting Summary

As a prospect in the 2024 cycle, Zandamela was rated at four stars and ranked No. 46 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking had him at Nos. 118 and 6, respectively.

