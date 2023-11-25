Florida-Florida State 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Gators, Seminoles

Saturday's Rivalry Week game between Florida (5-6, 3-5 in SEC play) and No. 5 Florida State (11-0, 8-0 ACC) has massive implications for both teams' postseason plans.

The Gators are still in need of one final win if they want to become bowl eligibile, a status they nearly achieved in Week 12 vs. Missouri were it not for a walk-off field goal from the Tigers' Harrison Mevis. The Seminoles have already locked up a bowl appearance, but likely need to win out if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

Adding to the stakes of Saturday's battle for the Makala Trophy: Both Florida and FSU will implement backup quarterbacks after Graham Mertz and Jordan Travis were injured with a collarbone and lower-leg injury, respectively. Max Brown and Tate Rodemaker will fill in for Florida and Florida State, respectively.

With that, here's how the "College GameDay" crew of Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Co. picked the game:

Desmond Howard: Florida State

Pat McAfee: Florida State

Aidan Hutchinson: Florida State

Kirk Herbstreit: Abstained (calling game)

Lee Corso: Florida State

