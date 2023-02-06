Florida floating on edge of The Athletic’s bracketology bubble

Time is running out for Florida basketball to build its NCAA Tournament resume and this past week gave the Gator Nation a moment of hope on Wednesday night following a win over the Tennessee Volunteers, only to see its optimism dashed on the court inside of Rupp Arena against the Kentucky Wildcats. This ebb and flow are not much different than Todd Golden’s team’s tightrope walk on the edge of the major bracketology bubbles.

Before the loss on Saturday, The Athletic’s Brian Bennett released his latest tournament bracket, placing the Orange and Blue in the final tier — Next Four Out — along with the Texas A&M Aggies, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Seton Hall Pirates. The Southeastern Conference has six bids in the tournament overall.

We will have to wait for the next update to see how Bennett reacts to the defeat at Kentucky, but his prediction prior to the loss was still consistent with what CBS Sports, ESPN and Sports Illustrated published.

Next up for the Gators are the Alabama Crimson Tide, who host Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 8, inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Tipoff for the midweek affair is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST and the game can be followed by watching ESPN2 or listening to the Gator Sports Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire