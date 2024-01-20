Florida flips 4-star DL after Texas releases him from NLI

Florida missed out on Jones (Orlando) defensive lineman D'antre Robinson the first time around, but the Gators will be the team he starts his college career with after a strange turn of events.

Robinson committed to the Texas Longhorns in July and signed in December during the early signing period, but his position coach left UT for a job at LSU in January causing him to ask for a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Texas granted Robinson the release, opening the door for Florida to pick up where it left off. It didn’t take long for Robinson to decide on the Orange and Blue. He announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Friday. The program confirmed the news Saturday morning.

“They are getting a hard working player that wants Florida to be great again.” Welcome to The Swamp, @FleezyT12! #2THESW4MP pic.twitter.com/rOXScOp6dP — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 20, 2024

Robinson is a four-star recruit everywhere but 247Sports. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major services, puts him at No. 273 overall and No. 28 among defensive linemen from the class of 2024.

He joins five-star LJ McCray and three-star Micahi Boireau as the new defensive linemen on the team.

