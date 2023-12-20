Florida flips 4-star ATH from Arkansas, adds to 2024 LOI signee list

Billy Napier and Co. are having a field day on Wednesday as Florida football amasses its official 2024 recruiting class on the opening day of the early signing period. It has been mostly good news for the Gators and the latest entry just adds to the optimism.

Four-star athlete jaden baugh out of Decatur (Georgia) Columbia made his mark on his letter of intent, joining the ranks of the Orange and Blue on the big day. The news is bigger than just the name.

He had been committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks until earlier in the week when he backed away from from the Hogs. Led by the efforts of running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, Florida swooped in to land his talents which are expected to be manifested at more than just the running back position.

“They talked with me a lot about (running back), but they also said I am very versatile, so I can play receiver, running back, and he said they use their running backs in the passing game too,” Baugh told Swamp247. “They run the ball a lot, and you can see it. He said all weekend, numbers don’t lie. They had two running backs in the top 10 for rushing.”

He rushed for 1,583 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2023 plus 531 receiving yards and six more scores received.

For what it is worth, the Alabama Crimson Tide were also in serious contention for Baugh’s services, but instead, he chose the Swamp as his collegiate destination.

Baugh is ranked No. 382 overall and No. 17 at the athlete position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 357 overall and 26 among running backs.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire