Florida fishing: Yahoo for wahoo as Treasure Coast anglers find a bunch with live bait

Did you enjoy your false spring? You know, when it warmed up nicely only to get a cold snap again?

That'll only happen about two more times before spring actually starts. It messes up the plants, like mango trees are in full bloom, and the fish, too. The fishing patterns back up slightly for a few days, then return to normal.

So look for pompano to begin moving north soon, along with the beach sharks — spinners, blacktips and hammerheads that eat the other two. And snook fishing and tripletail fishing will be good again.

Capt. Richard Hunt of Little Adam charters in Fort Pierce and his anglers caught eight wahoo Feb. 17, 2024.

Florida fishing regulations and fishing season opening and closing dates:

Snook : Harvest opens Feb. 1 along Florida's Atlantic Coast. Bag limit: 1 per angler per day. Size limit: No shorter than 28 inches and no longer than 32 inches. License: Saltwater fishing license and $10 snook stamp required unless exempt. See MyFWC.com for exemptions and regulations.

Spotted seatrout: Harvest re-opened Jan. 1. Central East region regulations — Bag limit: 2 per harvester, zero captain and crew bag limit when on a for-hire trip. Slot limit: More than 15 inches and less than 19 inches total length. May possess one over 19 inches per vessel or, if fishing from shore, one over 19 inches per person, included in the bag limit. Harvest closed Nov. 1-Dec. 31.

Golden tilefish: Harvest re-opened Jan. 1. Bag limit: 1 per per harvester within 3 fish aggregate grouper/tilefish limit. Harvest closed based on annual catch limit set by NOAA.

Grouper : Harvest closed Jan. 1. Includes gag grouper, red grouper, black grouper, scamp, yellowfin grouper, yellowmouth, coney, graysby, red hind and rock hind. Harvest re-opens May 1 in Atlantic waters.

Hogfish: Harvest re-opens May 1.

Blueline tilefish: Harvest re-opens May 1.

Cobia : Bag limit: Two fish per vessel. Size limit: 36 inches fork length. No closed season.

Redfish: Harvest of redfish has been banned in the Indian River Lagoon and Mosquito Lagoon since Sept. 1, 2022. FWC will reevaluate in the future.

Dolphin: Bag limit is 5 fish per day per angler. Vessel limit is 30 fish per day. Captain and crew may not be included in limit. Regulations in state waters began May 1, 2022.

Lobster : Harvest will close March 31. No egg bearers, 3-inch minimum carapace length. Lobster stamp required. Sport season (mini-season) will be July 24-25, 2024.

Alligator: Hunt season opened Aug. 15-Nov. 1. Permits required.

Flounder: Size limit: 14 inches. Bag limit: 5 fish per person. Harvest closed Oct. 15-Nov. 30.

Bass: Bass at Headwaters Lake will soon become all catch-and-release.

For complete fishing regulations in Florida go to MyFWC.com.

Sand Spike Shootout

Pompano and whiting surf fishing tournament to benefit the Indian RiverKeeper will be March 23-24 at Hutchinson Island beaches. Entry fee: $50 includes free bag of Fish Gum, Pompano Rich rig, Bag of Fishbites and raffle ticket. Winners receive prizes. To register go to theindianriverkeeper.org/sand-spike-shootout

DOA Paddlers Tournament

The return of the popular DOA Paddlers Only Fishing Tournament will be April 12-13 at River Palm Cottages in Jensen Beach. The tournament will be limited to 130 entrants who will fish exclusively with a DOA Lure Package provided at the captains meeting the night prior to the event and aboard kayaks, canoes or stand-up paddleboards only. Anglers will fish for prizes in inshore slam (snook, trout, redfish), snook, tarpon and mystery fish divisions in a catch, photo, release longest inches format. For complete rules and prizes, go to DOALures.com for more information.

Indian River County

Offshore: There has been decent fishing offshore for kingfish and Spanish mackerel in 20 to 60 feet of water. Nothing large on the kingfish, most are in the 15-18 pound range. Spanish mackerel have been just outside the first reef off the Vero Cove, Rio Mar down to Avalon Beach.

Inshore: Snook can be caught on the points of spoil islands from Grant to Vero Beach. Use live sardines, live mullet or even live shrimp around catwalks, bridges and seawalls. Sheepshead, croaker, black drum, flounder, redfish and trout are other possible catches.

Freshwater: Bass fishing will be excellent coming of the full moon. Look for bass to be around the edges of lakes, ponds and canals on the beds and coming off the beds after spawning. Speckled perch fishing is still pretty steady at Blue Cypress and Stick Marsh.

St. Lucie County

Offshore: Yahoo for wahoo. That's what Capt. Richard Hunt of Little Adam charters in Fort Pierce said this week. On Feb. 17, he and his charters boated not one, not two, but eight wahoo while fishing off the inlet with live blue runners. No high speed trolling for them.

Inshore: Fish around docks, bridges, jetties, seawalls and the Turning Basin at night for shots at springtime snook. Fish with 1-ounce flare hawk type jigs during the beginning of the outgoing tide. A few redfish, tripletail and trout have been caught in the lagoon recently using live greenies.

Surf: It's been hit and miss lately at Hutchinson Island beaches. On days where it has been calm enough to fish, anglers are struggling to catch pompano, but are finding a decent bluefish bite, Spanish mackerel and jacks.

Martin County

Offshore: One big catch is starting to get everyone's attention: An estimated 500-pound swordfish. More on that later. Snapper and kingfish fishing on the reefs in 60-70 feet of water has been steady. Triggerfish, porgies and lane snapper are rounding out the catches.

Inshore: The St. Lucie River is being affected by Lake O discharges which began Feb. 17. While normally the open gates serve as like a dinner bell to snook, the flow rate has been high so snook are probably staging downstream somewhere. When the Army Corps backs off on the flow rate, the snook will probably move closer to the gates within casting range of a 20-pound rod with a 1-ounce chartreuse flare hawk jig.

Lake Okeechobee

The high lake at 16 feet and change means the water is higher in the northern and western portions of the lake, Bass fishing is pretty good in that area following the full moon. Speckled perch fishing remains steady at King's Bar and in the river.

