Florida firmly in CBS Sports’ bracketology after Kentucky win

It has been a while but Florida basketball finally cracked CBS Sports’ NCAA Tournament bracketology bubble this week with its upset of the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Wednesday. The victory was the Gators’ fourth in a row — they have gone streaking!

In Jerry Palm’s previous update, the Orange and Blue were in the First Four Out. Now they are firmly in the field with a No. 8 seed in the South region, paired up with the No. 9 St. Mary’s Gaels to open things up in Memphis, Tennessee, along with the top-seeded Houston Cougars and No. 16 Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Looking around the Southeastern Conference, the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 4), Kentucky (No. 5), Auburn Tigers (No. 7), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 8), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 8) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 11); the Aggies are also among the last four in.

The Gators travel to College Station to take on TAMU on Saturday, Feb. 3, for the first game of the new month. The matchup is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire