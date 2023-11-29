Florida finishes regular season ranked inside SP+ top 50

Florida finished the 2023 college football season with a losing record, but the Gators are far from the worst football team in the SEC, according to ESPN’s Week 13 update to the SP+ rankings.

The Gators actually moved up two spots from No. 47 a week ago. ESPN Staff Writer Bill Connelly, the creator of SP+, reminds us each week that it’s more about the play than the outcome of the game, which explains Florida’s climb to No. 45 overall.

“In a single sentence, (SP+) is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency,” Connelly said. “SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling.

“If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”

Florida’s offense finished the season ranked No. 41 with a 30.2 rating and teh defense finished at No. 64 with a 26.9 rating. The special teams unit somewhat surprisingly finished the year inside the top 10 at No. 9 with a 1.8 rating.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire