Florida’s fifth-year junior linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

College football rosters across the nation are getting a jolt after the NCAA transfer portal opened up on Monday, and the Florida Gators are no exception. Along with the departure of three players to the 2023 NFL draft over the past 24 hours — plus a fourth who declared on Thursday — UF’s roster is also being bled by those exiting through the portal as well.

Redshirt junior linebacker David Reese, who has been in Gainesville for five years and was originally recruited during the changing of the guard from Jim McElwain to Dan Mullen, has finally seen enough and announced on Sunday that he will use his final year of eligibility elsewhere after playing for half a decade in the Swamp.

The grizzled veteran from Fort Pierce, Florida, offered the following to the fans Sunday evening on his personal Twitter account.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 238-pound linebacker played in 19 games during his five-year tenure, sitting out in both 2019 and 2021 but still adding to his three SEC Academic Honor Roll awards. He recorded five solo and four assisted tackles over that span, earning just one solo and one assist in 2022 despite appearing in all 12 games.

Under Billy Napier, Reese played at the JACK position and saw increased playing time after Brenton Cox Jr. was dismissed from the program, but was still buried on the depth chart. He already earned his bachelor’s degree in Education Sciences last spring and will use his final year of eligibility as a graduate student wherever he happens to land.

